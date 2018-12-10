Ameren releases tips to save energy during the holiday season

(KFVS) - Between the lights, the heat and the family running around the house, energy is being used at a higher rate in most households.
Ameren Illinois released a few tips to save energy this holiday season.
- If you have a Christmas tree, try out a fiber optic one. Ameren officials said the trees wit LED bulbs already on them use 25 to 80 percent less energy. You’ll save time and money.
- Set your lights on a timer to turn off during the day.
- Give gifts that can be energy efficient like a solar-powered phone charger.
- Turn down the thermostat for holiday parties.
- Use your warm clothes to keep the heat bill and energy use down.
- Unplug unecessary electronics that draw power from an outlet.
- Turn off your overhead or lamp lights when the holiday lights are on.
- Fill up on hot cocoa and warm eggnog to warm you from the inside so you don’t have to touch your thermostat.
