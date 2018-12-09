Vienna, IL grocery store opens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The community in Vienna stood in line for the grand opening of their new grocery store
People gathered at the store early in the morning for its grand opening.
The store opened up at 7 a.m., giving away a mystery bag of groceries to the first 50 people.
Miller Brothers Foods' original owners closed back in May, leaving the community to travel more than 20 to 30 minutes for their groceries.
This caused issues for elders in the community, according to a city councilman.
The new store owners say they couldn’t have done it without the support of the community.
