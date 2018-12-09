SEMO falls to SIU 83 -73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the SIU Salukis on Saturday, Dec. 8.
Ladarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 17 points, going 3 for 4 at the free-throw line.
Skyler Hogan had 14 point for the Redhawks with 25 minutes of play.
SIU’s Sean Lloyd had 25 points, going 9 for 15 and 3 for 6 behind the line.
Salukis Aaron Cook racked up 23 points going 5 for 7 behind the line.
Salukis Kavion Pippen also had 18, going 9 for 11.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.