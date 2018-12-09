SEMO falls to SIU 83 -73

Basketball
By Kyle Hinton | December 8, 2018 at 8:30 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 8:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the SIU Salukis on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Ladarrius Brewer led the Redhawks with 17 points, going 3 for 4 at the free-throw line.

Skyler Hogan had 14 point for the Redhawks with 25 minutes of play.

SIU’s Sean Lloyd had 25 points, going 9 for 15 and 3 for 6 behind the line.

Salukis Aaron Cook racked up 23 points going 5 for 7 behind the line.

Salukis Kavion Pippen also had 18, going 9 for 11.

