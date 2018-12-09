Pets get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s that time of year when kids are eagerly waiting to sit on Santa’s lap and ask for gifts this Christmas.
However this year, Santa is making room for our furry friends too.
Pet owners came out to Petco in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 8 to meet Old St. Nick.
The Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary took photos of the animals with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Some dogs and cats were looking their best, and wore Christmas sweaters and shirts when meeting Santa.
Money raised from the event go towards the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary.
