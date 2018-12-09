Kansas City Chiefs defeats Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in OT

(KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC match up at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 377 yards with two passing touchdowns and one interception.
Runningback Damien Williams had the chiefs lone rushing touchdown.
Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill caught for 139 yards on the day. Travis Kelce and Damien Williams each had a receiving touchdown.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 174 yards with two passing touchdowns.
Running back Kenneth Dixon rushed for 59 yards with one rushing touchdown.
John Brown and Maxx Williams each had a receiving touchdown.
The Chiefs came back late and forced an overtime, giving Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker a chance to seal it with a field goal.
Chiefs win 27-24.
