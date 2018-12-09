Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Harbaugh says he is staying at Michigan, responding to speculation he's returning to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers coach tells ESPN he's not going anywhere. Fox Sports analyst Cris Carter has said Harbaugh is a potential candidate to lead Green Bay and Cleveland. Michigan won 10 games this season for the third time under Harbaugh but dropped to 0-4 against rival Ohio State. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)