Hadley’s Haven Christmas tour begins

ANNA, IL (KFVS) - Eleven home in Southern Illinois have decorated their homes for a great cause.
Home in Anna, Jonesboro and Alto Pass are part of the Haldey’s Haven Christmas Tour, benefiting the construction of Hadley’s Haven,an all-inclusive playground coming to Anna, Ill.
Hadley’s Haven honor Hadley Ashby, a 19-month-old who died in December of 2018, after being born with a rare birth defect.
Hadley’s mother, Lenore Ashby, talked about her legacy and how it will live on through the children playing at her playground.
“No matter what Hadley was faced with, she was a child that never met any limits," said Ashby. "Knowing that people will say, ‘Let’s go to Hadley’s Haven and play,’ today is pretty amazing.”
The tour will continue Sunday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
