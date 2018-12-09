Governor-Elect Pritzker visiting southern Illinois on statewide tour

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor-elector JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor-elect Juliana Stratton are continuing their three-day statewide tour to southern Illinois.
The tour includes 10 “thank you” events across northern, central and southern Illinois - Peoria, Decatur, Champaign, Effingham, West Frankfort, Caseyville, Springfield, Galesburg, Rock Island, and Rockford.
Pritzker and Stratton will visit the Heartland towns of Marion and West Frankfort, Illinois.
