Governor-Elect Pritzker visiting southern Illinois on statewide tour
Illinois Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker announces his Transition Committee and Chief of Staff. (Source: KFVS)
By Kaylie Ross | December 9, 2018 at 2:44 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 2:44 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor-elector JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor-elect Juliana Stratton are continuing their three-day statewide tour to southern Illinois.

The tour includes 10 “thank you” events across northern, central and southern Illinois - Peoria, Decatur, Champaign, Effingham, West Frankfort, Caseyville, Springfield, Galesburg, Rock Island, and Rockford.

Pritzker and Stratton will visit the Heartland towns of Marion and West Frankfort, Illinois.

