First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our southern storm is finally winding down and pushing off to the east this morning after about 24 hours of mixed winter precip from the Bootheel and NE Arkansas into NW Tennessee and parts of W Kentucky. Travel is likely to be icy and slick for a while…especially this morning….though temps should get back above freezing by late morning…and hopefully we’ll get at least some afternoon sunshine to begin the melting process. Clouds may linger for quite a while today in KY and TN…but otherwise MO and IL should end up with mainly sunny skies today. But it will still be rather cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s…along with north winds adding a bit of a wind chill factor. Tonight will be mainly clear and quite cold, with daybreak temps Monday morning in the teens and 20s.