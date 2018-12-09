First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our southern storm is finally winding down and pushing off to the east this morning after about 24 hours of mixed winter precip from the Bootheel and NE Arkansas into NW Tennessee and parts of W Kentucky. Travel is likely to be icy and slick for a while…especially this morning….though temps should get back above freezing by late morning…and hopefully we’ll get at least some afternoon sunshine to begin the melting process. Clouds may linger for quite a while today in KY and TN…but otherwise MO and IL should end up with mainly sunny skies today. But it will still be rather cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s…along with north winds adding a bit of a wind chill factor. Tonight will be mainly clear and quite cold, with daybreak temps Monday morning in the teens and 20s.
The upcoming work week will get off to a chilly but otherwise dry and quiet start. A weak weather system brings clouds, cool southwest winds and a slight chance of afternoon showers by Wednesday….but the next major system is on track for Thursday into Friday as a deep upper trough and possibly an upper low move in from the west. If this verifies we could get some pretty heavy rains and maybe even a little thunder and lightning Thursday into Friday. There is also still at least a small chance of the system ending as some wet snow depending on whether the trough develops into an upper low…so something to watch through the week.
