First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our southern ice and snow storm has pushed east into the eastern states with areas of heavy rain and snow, leaving behind a cold but quiet and dry pattern for our region as we start the work week. Tonight and tomorrow will be mainly clear and cold…..though (thankfully) winds will finally be decreasing tonight and tomorrow. Back to work/school temps Monday and Tuesday morning will be right around 20°! Tuesday may be the nicest day of the week (but not the warmest) as we get into a milder but wetter pattern later in the week. Highs on Tuesday look to be in the mid 40s.
More active but warmer for the second half of the week…starting with a passing upper system and some rain showers Wednesday afternoon. The stronger and more interesting system will be a deep upper trough and upper low that will swing through Thursday and Friday. Depending on the eventual path of the upper low (same challenge we faced last week) we could end up with some pretty wet and windy weather. As the upper low moves overhead on Friday someone may end up with some heavy wet snow…right under the low. As of right now it is looking like that may actually be south of us…ironically leaving us in warmer air to the north. But this will be a potent system. Overall the pattern for the next couple of weeks is looking active but a bit warmer
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.