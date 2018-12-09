First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

More active but warmer for the second half of the week…starting with a passing upper system and some rain showers Wednesday afternoon. The stronger and more interesting system will be a deep upper trough and upper low that will swing through Thursday and Friday. Depending on the eventual path of the upper low (same challenge we faced last week) we could end up with some pretty wet and windy weather. As the upper low moves overhead on Friday someone may end up with some heavy wet snow…right under the low. As of right now it is looking like that may actually be south of us…ironically leaving us in warmer air to the north. But this will be a potent system. Overall the pattern for the next couple of weeks is looking active but a bit warmer