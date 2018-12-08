First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A messy winter storm is developing across our southern counties this morning…along the cold northern edge of a very wet system moving west to east across the south. A mix of rain and snow has developed from NE AR into the Bootheel and NW Tennessee….and this will likely continue today and thru the first half of tonight. Most models push this precip shield a little farther north today and tonight…so some of this mix will likely end up in SE MO and W Kentucky as well….altho heaviest accumulations are likely to be in southernmost counties especially Bootheel and NW Tennessee. Temps will be a bit above freezing today so not much should accumulate…but tonight temps will likely cool to below freezing so some accumulation is likely and travel will likely become difficult. Meanwhile the northern 2/3 of our area will be breezy and cold today with highs in the 30s…lows tonight in the 20s.