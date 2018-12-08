First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

An icy winter storm will continue over our southern counties this evening and overnight….on the northern edge of a very wet storm moving through the southern states. The northern edge of the precip has been stopped by very cold, dry northeast winds….but it looks as though it will make it just north of the MO/AR and KY/TN state lines before midnight….before the precipitation retreats off to the east after midnight. With warmer air aloft easing in from the south, an icy mix of snow, sleet and even freezing rain is likely in our southern counties this evening and early tonight….resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Northern counties will be breezy and very cold…but dry. By daybreak Sunday precip should be just about gone…east of the Tennessee River…but roadways could be very icy. Sunday will bring decreasing clouds and slightly more moderate temps….afternoon highs should range from the upper 30s north to mid 40s south…with less wind.