Cape Girardeau mall Santa gets a new suit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - This December, Santa’s elves aren’t the only ones working overtime.
"We were here until two in the morning,” said Daniel Glasco a tailor from the Sewing Room.
Santa’s taylors have been busy too.
"With there being no pattern for this particular outfit,” Glasco said. “It had to be taken from scratch, hand drawn, hand drawn to wear that there was some guesswork."
The job started with a phone call.
"We got a call from the North Pole and Santa, let us know that he was ready for a new outfit," he said.
The staff at the Sewing Room in Cape Girardeau was happy to help.
"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Glascow.
And Santa didn’t just want the same old suit he wanted a new look this Christmas.
“The old one was just outdated and starting to wear out it was starting to turn colors starting to get dingy and he just always wanted along suit," he said. “So he was they were making him on soon you know he wanted something that was a little more, a little more traditional.”
With yards and yards of fabric and lots of gold embellishments.
"Santa likes his bling,” he said. And, Santa’s new suit came together.
"It’s not every day you get to work for the big man and it’s been a real honor,” Glascow added.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.