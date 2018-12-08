Cape Girardeau Fire Department receives $1K grant to hand out smoke detectors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a $1,000 from Walmart’s Community Grant Program to purchase over 200 smoke alarms.
They will hand out some of the smoke alarms at their fire stations but they will also be delivering smoke alarms through their seniors and firefighters engage (SAFE) Program.
The fire department will go out and evaluate smoke alarms in senior citizens homes and replace and install new ones if needed.
Cape Girardeau Fire Marshal Brian Shaffer spoke about why having a functioning smoke alarm is so important.
“If you have a smoke alarm in your home and its working you have a 50 percent better chance of surviving that fire,” he said. “Studies show that 95 percent of all homes have a smoke alarm, but the bad news is about one-half to one-third of those don’t work and that’s because of a bad battery.”
There is a limit of one per household.
