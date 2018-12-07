Your Friday Forecast

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds are moving in well ahead of our much advertise weekend storm system. At the same time cooler and much drier air is moving into the Heartland. It is the drier air mass that will keep much of the area dry this weekend and suppress the wintry weather farther south. For this evening temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.