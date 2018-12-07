Woman hospitalized after striking tree in Jackson Co.

AVA, IL (KFVS) - A woman crashed her vehicle into a tree on Thursday, Dec. 6.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:26 a.m. deputies responded to a single vehicle crash located on Hwy 4 at Tanner Rd.
49-year-old Tabatha Patterson was traveling eastbound, failed to make a curve, ran off the road and struck a tree.
Patterson was taken to a local hospital by the Jackson County Ambulance Service.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Campbell Hill Fire Department.
