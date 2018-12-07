What you need to know Dec. 7

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Dec. 7.
More cloud cover will keep us cooler today, probably staying in the 30s though we are going to stay dry.
Lisa Michaels says it’s possible that late tonight and early Saturday morning a winter system will move in. There is still uncertainty on timing.
As of right now a lot of the Heartland won’t be affected. Southern counties will be affected. Saturday night through Sunday afternoon things could shift to affect more central counties.
Temps will play a big role on whether or not snow is the precipitation we get.
We are looking cooler and drier starting off next week. But by end of next week we warm up and another system could bring heavy rainfall.
Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and people in Cape Girardeau will meet at 11 a.m.
An Arkansas State Police officer was injured after a crash where his vehicle was rear-ended off of the interstate.
An E. coli outbreak traced to romaine lettuce has been linked with nine more illnesses.
Flags in Kentucky at all state office buildings are ordered to be half-staff on Friday, Dec. 7 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
An Ohio woman with an unforgettable mugshot was arrested again on drug and theft charges.
The Ohio State University now has a vending machine that dispenses bacon products.
