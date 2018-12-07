Synthetic marijuana use in Union City, TN

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - The Union City Police Department is warning citizens to stop using synthetic marijuana also known as K2/Spice.
According to Chief Perry Barfield, the department has received reports of individuals smoking the illegal drug. Some have developed serious medical complications.
Police is encouraging anyone engaging in the use of the drug to stop immediately.
Anyone with information is also encouraged to contact your local law-enforcement agency, the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, or call Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.
