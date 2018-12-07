Skip Hop Convertible High Chairs recalled due to injury, fall hazards

(KFVS) - A convertible high chair has been recalled due to the possibility of injury and falls.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the legs of the highchair can detach from the seat creating a fall and injury hazard to children. The recall number is 19-042.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or a $200 gift card according to the company.
They were sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from June 2017 through September 2018 for about $160.
Around 32,000 were sold in the Unites States and about 8,600 were sold in Canada.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.