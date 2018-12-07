Missouri has the cheapest gas in the country, report says

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The holiday season is upon us and many will spend time driving to see relatives or friends.
A recent report from AAA said Missouri has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.
The national average for prices ranges from $2 to $3 and the Show Me State is on the low end.
As of Dec. 7 the average is $2.426 and Missouri sits below that around $2.011.
As for the Heartland however, the report shows we have some of the highest prices statewide coming in around $2.25.
