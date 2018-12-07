Missing man reported out of Bollinger County, MO

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO OKFVS) - Law enforcement is looking for a man who has not been seen since Tuesday, December 4.
According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Terry Marquis was seen driving eastbound on Highway 34 believed to be going to work in Fruitland, Mo. He never arrived for work.
Marquis doesn’t have a cell phone and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve grey shirt, steel toe boots and a Carhartt coat.
He is described as 5′9″ and 179 pounds.
It’s unknown if he has taken his medication.
He was driving a Chevy Camaro with MO plates AG2 L7M.
If you see Marquis call the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.