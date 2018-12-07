$19M grant for SEMO Regional Port Authority announced by lawmakers

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Jason Smith say the Southeast Regional Port Authority will get a $19.8 million grant through the Department of Transportation.
“The Semo Port plays a critical role in in our state’s economy, especially when it comes to moving our ag products to market,” said Sen. Blunt. “This project will help ensure the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is able to continue building upon the steady growth they’ve achieved over the years. I appreciate Congressman Smith’s partnership in securing this funding, and look forward to continuing to work with the port authority to make sure they have the support they need.”
“I’ve been happy to fight for and support this project along with Senator Blunt,” said Rep. Smith. “This investment in southeast Missouri will allow our farmers, ranchers, and workers to move more of their products to market more efficiently and boost the local economy. I’ve always believed our area is home to the finest farmers and workers in the world, and I’m excited that more businesses will be attracted to southern Missouri as we continue to bring our infrastructure into the 21st century.”
The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program funding will be used to finish the port loop track terminal and provide more efficient transfers between railroad unit trains and river barge transportation.
