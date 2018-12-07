$19M grant for SEMO Regional Port Authority announced by lawmakers

“I’ve been happy to fight for and support this project along with Senator Blunt,” said Rep. Smith. “This investment in southeast Missouri will allow our farmers, ranchers, and workers to move more of their products to market more efficiently and boost the local economy. I’ve always believed our area is home to the finest farmers and workers in the world, and I’m excited that more businesses will be attracted to southern Missouri as we continue to bring our infrastructure into the 21st century.”