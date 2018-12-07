2 KY men arrested on drug, theft charges in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah man and a Boaz, Kentucky man have been charged with various drug and theft charges according to McCracken County officials.
Tyler Francis, 28, of Paducah was charged with:
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Burglary 3rd Degree (2 counts)
- Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 (3 counts)
Joseph Clark, 27 of Boaz was charged with:
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Methamphetamine (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of Marijuana (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted FelonBurglary 3rd Degree
- Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 (3 counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property over $500
According to officials they have filed multiple reports on thefts and burglaries in the St. Johns and Boaz area over the past month The reports included residential burglaries, burglaries from outbuildings and storage units, as well as theft of property. Detectives were actively investigating the cases to locate the persons responsible.
Officials said on Wednesday, Dec. 5 detectives began investigating leads where some of the stolen items were posted for sale on social media. On Thursday, Dec. 6, officials began making arrangements to purchase the items from Francis at a location in southern McCracken County. Officials said when they received the items, it was confirmed that they were the stolen items in question.
After learning the information during the investigation, detectives made contact with Clark at a residence on Wice Church Road in McCracken County. Officials said they searched Clark’s residence and found multiple items of property that had been previously reported stolen, as well as suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun. Clark is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon, officials said.
During interviews with Francis and Clark, detectives received information concerning burglaries from Mayfield Road, Old US Hwy 45 and Mayfield-Metropolis road.
Detectives recovered multiple stolen items, including a golf cart and side by side ATV, from multiple locations in McCracken County. During follow up interviews, both Francis and Clark admitted their involvement in the burglaries and thefts. Both Francis and Clark are currently on parole for previous burglary, theft and drug offenses according to officials.
The investigation is on-going and further charges are possible. If anyone has information that may be related to this case, they are encouraged to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
