KSP hosts Shop with a Trooper

PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police District 2 hosted it's 22nd Annual Shop with a Trooper on Thursday, December 2.
The program helps needy children during the Christmas season.
Troopers met with families at the fire and rescue center in Princeton, Ky.
Food baskets were given to families and pizza and ice cream was provided.
Children were given care kits as well.
KSP was assisted by Fish and Wildlife officials where the kids picked out coats, pants, shirts, shoes, hats and gloves and toys.
The Kentucky State Police would like to thank the following for making this year’s program such a success: Charbon Contracting LLC, Carhartt, Sonic Drive-In of Princeton, Tom Toler, the Rogers Family, the Young family, the McClure Family, Walmart of Princeton. Walmart of Hanson, Morgan Funeral Home, Planters Bank, Farmers Bank, Seven Springs Farms, Harris Funeral Home, BGB Trucking, Todd’s Furniture, J&D’s Towing, Clay’s Trucking, Four Seasons, Ray Jones Trucking, Spearhead INC, Harvey’s Service Center and Towing, Triple J Trucking, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3345, Cato, Com-Care INC, Wyman Gordon, and Area 2 State Fire Rescue.
