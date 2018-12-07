Jesuits release list of members credibly accused of sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders of the Jesuits released a list of priests and members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
The list released Friday morning contains 42 names total and was provided by the Jesuits’ U.S. Central Southern Province.
Eighteen people on the list are connected to the New Orleans area. Eleven of the names were on the list recently released by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
According to the Jesuits, these men fall into one of three categories:
- Jesuits of this province against whom one or more credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult have been made;
- Jesuits from other provinces against whom there are credible claims resulting from their work while assigned to this province;
- Jesuits of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites or the websites of other Jesuit provinces.
Inclusion on this list does not imply that the allegations are true and correct or that the accused individual has been found guilty of a crime or liable for civil claims.
Additional information about each man follows the initial list. While a list of each man’s assignments is included, it is important to note that the allegations do not necessarily stem from any of the listed assignments.
- Michael O. Barry, SJ
- Charles Bartles, SJ
- Jody Blanchard, SJ
- Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ
- John Campbell, SJ
- Cornelius J. Carr, SJ (New York Province which is now part of USA Northeast Province)
- Mark A. Clark, SJ
- Francis X. Cleary SJ
- James A. Condon, SJ (Chicago Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)
- Charles G. Coyle, SJ
- Edward D. DeRussy, SJ
- Donald Dickerson, SJ
- Burton J. Fraser, SJ (Wisconsin Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)
- Chester E. Gaiter, SJ
- Thomas J. Hatrel, SJ
- Thomas J. Hidding, SJ
- John W. Hough, SJ
- Francis J. Kegel, SJ
- Dennis P. Kirchoff, SJ
- Bernard P. Knoth, SJ (Chicago Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)
- Philip D. Kraus, SJ
- Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ
- Gerhardt B. Lehmkuhl, SJ
- Alfonso Madrid, SJ (Province of Mexico)
- Eugene A. Maio, SJ
- Vincent R. Malatesta, SJ
- James L. McShane, SJ
- Edward P. Murphy, SJ
- Thomas J. Naughton, SJ (Priest of the New Orleans Province, NOT Brother Thomas Naughton of the Missouri Province)
- Patrick H. O’Liddy, SJ
- Vincent A. Orlando, SJ
- Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother, formerly in New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)
- Austin N. Park SJ
- J. Donald Pearce, SJ
- George M. Pieper, SJ
- Paul C. Pilgram, SJ
- Elmo J. Rogero, SJ
- Norman J. Rogge, SJ
- Anthony J. Short, SJ
- Arthur O. Verdieck, SJ
- Richard H. Witzofsky, SJ (Brother)
- Benjamin Wren, SJ
Jesuit High School released this statement about the latest list:
We at Jesuit High School support the efforts by the U.S. Central and Southern Province to provide healing for victims of sexual abuse, to rebuild trust, and to be transparent. We share the regret expressed by the provincial for the pain experienced by victims and all those affected by abuse, especially those members of our school community.
The province and the school have taken measures that have been in place for almost two decades to ensure the safety of our students. Today, we move forward as a community by acknowledging these acts of abuse from over 35 years ago and doing everything we can to make sure they never happen again.
We make this acknowledgment to help victims heal. We remain committed to protecting the privacy of victims, most of whom request confidentiality when approaching the school or province.
Some names released by the province complement the release of Archbishop Aymond by adding allegations of abuse at Jesuit High School that did not meet the archbishop’s criteria.
Jesuits whose allegations relate to their time at Jesuit High School include:
- Cornelius Carr (1976-1980; priest; religion teacher, chairman of religion affairs, associate chaplain; member of the New York province)
- Edward DeRussy (1969-1978; priest; English and Latin teacher)
- Donald Dickerson (1973-1975; scholastic; English and theology teacher)
- Francis Landwermeyer (1961-1962; scholastic; English and Latin teacher)
- Claude Ory (1973-1980; religious brother; maintenance staff)
- J. Donald Pearce (1960-1968; priest; Spanish teacher, prefect of discipline, president)
Other names of Jesuits listed in the report have an employment history at Jesuit High School, but the province informs us that their allegations stem from other assignments. The full list can be found at the UCS province website. We encourage anyone who has been abused to contact law enforcement and to follow the steps for pastoral care listed on the school’s website.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.