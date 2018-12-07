Former Cape Girardeau mayor to receive college diploma

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - After 35 years, a former Cape Girardeau mayor will receive his college diploma.
At 19 years old, Jay Knudtson was focused on his future in professional baseball. He accepted a baseball scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota, but a shoulder injury sidelined him and eventually led to major rotator cuff surgery from which he never fully recovered.
He lost his baseball scholarship, dropped out of college and took on the prospects of entering the working world without a college diploma.
“My dream of playing professional baseball clearly dominated my agenda, and I did not enter college with the appropriate discipline and commitment to the academic side of the experience,” he told Southeast Missouri State University.
Now, many know him as the former mayor of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents and one of Ingram Magazine’s “50 Missourians You Should Know.”
He’ll also be crossing the stage on December 15 during Southeast’s fall commencement ceremonies to celebrate the completion of a Bachelor of General Studies with a minor in sociology and criminal justice.
“The pursuit of this achievement is not as much about what it represents to me professionally...it is all personal,” he said.
On several occasions, he said he was asked to speak to Southeast classes when, inevitably, a student would ask where he graduated from college.
“It is that moment that I don’t ever want to feel or be in again,” he said.
Knudtson will present the address at Southeast’s commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Show Me Center.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.