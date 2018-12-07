First Alert Friday Outlook

Major subject of discussion continues to be weekend storm which will move from the southern plains into the southeastern states. The system continues to trend slightly southward with each model update cycle. This makes an oversize difference locally as we are already on the northern edge of the storm. Now it looks like most of the measurable precip will be in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee…perhaps sneaking a little north of the AR and KY state lines with time. In addition….the system is trending a bit warmer at upper levels…meaning that precip type will be tough to forecast and may indeed be a mix of snow, rain, sleet and even freezing rain. At this point accumulations look like an inch or two at most…but travel could be severely impacted especially after sunset Saturday. The system should be moving out by Sunday morning but of course roads could still be locally icy.