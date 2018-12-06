Employee, cash missing from armored car following stop at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for a armored-car crew member who’s been missing since Wednesday.
PREVIOUS STORY: Cash disappears from armored truck at Jefferson Mall
Mark N. Espinosa, 29, stands 5'10" and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Espinosa was wearing a blue work uniform.
Espinosa was one of two employees from GardaWorld, a private security firm that handles transfers of cash between banks and businesses.
The driver of the armored car called Louisville Metro police Wednesday afternoon to report that Espinosa was nowhere to be found, and some of the cash from the armored car was missing. The vehicle was parked next to Jefferson Mall near Round 1, the new recreation and entertainment center.
WAVE 3 News was first to report the case Wednesday. LMPD would only say Thursday that the amount of missing money was undetermined.
A manager at Round 1 told WAVE 3 News that none of the employees there said they saw anything suspicious.
Anyone who has seen Espinosa is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are confidential.
