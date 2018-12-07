Convicted felon caught with 6 pounds of marijuana & guns in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police arrested a man after recovering six pounds of marijuana and guns on Thursday, Dec. 6.
According to police, 47-year-old Charles Anderson was under investigation for drug trafficking by the Paducah Police Department drug detectives.
Anderson’s residence was searched and detectives found six pounds of marijuana and more than $1,200 cash. One handgun was found in the man’s waistband and two additional guns were located inside the home,
The man has previous felony drug trafficking and firearm convictions.
He was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.