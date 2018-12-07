All-clear given after CNN’s New York studios evacuated due to bomb threat

(RNN) – CNN’s New York offices and studios were evacuated Thursday night because of a phoned bomb threat.
Fire alarm bells rang shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET to signal the evacuation.
The all-clear was given by police around 11:50 p.m. after investigators found no bombs in the Time Warner Center. A bomb squad remained on standby as employees went back inside.
Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” was taken off the air as staffers left the building. The network moved to taped programming, then began covering the situation from outside.
Authorities barricaded the area around the building as police investigated the threat.
A police official said the caller claimed there were five bombs in the building, WNBC reported.
The Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package containing an explosive device was discovered, which was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.
