Cloudy and Cool Today

Clouds are keeping temperatures from dropping into the 20s in most areas; however, some northern counties have a lack of clouds causing temps to be in the 20s. Overall it will be a chilly morning and light fog is possible until we warm up during the early morning hours. Today will be mostly cloudy which will keep temperatures in the 30s. We could see some peaks of sun, but it will not be much.
There is still uncertainty about this weekend’s system, but models as of now have been trending to keep much of the precipitation in our southern counties. Light snow is likely for our central counties-south. Light icing is also possible in far southern portions of Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. We are keeping an eye on this for changes still can occur.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.