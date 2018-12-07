2 children, 2 women injured in rollover McCracken Co., KY crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County, Kentucky sheriff’s department responded to a crash on Dec. 6 around 7:11 a.m.
Officials responded to the area of Bleich Road, just west of Hendron Road for a two vehicle roll over injury crash.
Deputies said 75-year-old Glennis Hiett, from Paducah, was traveling eastbound on Bleich Road when, for unknown reasons, she left her lane and entered the westbound lane in her Silver 2014 Buick Encore.
After entering oncoming traffic, Hiett struck a Beige 2011 Jeep Liberty that was traveling westbound. The jeep was being operated by 34-year-old Kimberlyn Vinson, also from Paducah. Vinson was traveling with her two children in the vehicle at the time of the collision ages 13 and 10.
Officials said Hiett struck Vinson’s vehicle on the driver’s side with the front of her vehicle. The impact caused the rear driver’s side tire of Vinson’s vehicle to come off. Vinson’s vehicle then began to overturn due to the missing tire.
The vehicle flipped onto the roof and slid to the south side of the roadway before coming to rest. Officials said Hiett’s vehicle continued eastbound and struck a ditch on the north side of the roadway.
All 4 occupants of both vehicles sustained non-incapacitating injuries due to the collision and were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Hiett was treated and transported to am area hospital by Mercy Regional EMS and the Vinson’s were transported to an area hospital by a personal vehicle.
Bleich Road was closed to traffic at Hendron Road for about one hour for the investigation and clean-up of the collision. The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and the Hendron Fire Department.
