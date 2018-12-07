Cape Girardeau man arrested for child pornography

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for possession for child pornography.
65-year-old David L. Biondolino was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 6 after an investigation by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.
Investigators searched Biondolino’s home located on North Park Avenue and they seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Biondolino has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.