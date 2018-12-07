Cape Girardeau to honor one of their own on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A young sailor who paid the ultimate sacrifice to his country during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be remembered during a ceremony in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and people in Cape Girardeau will meet at 11 a.m. at the Broadway flood gate to honor Lloyd Dale Clippard.
The 19-year-old was the first World War II causality from Cape Girardeau.
He was on the USS Utah when it was bombed during Pearl Harbor.
Matt Hampton is the Senior Vice Commander at VFW Post 3838, which is founded under Clippard's name. He said the city of Cape Girardeau still held a memorial service for Clippard, even though his body was never found.
"A lot of people thought the great war World War I was over and there would never be another war like it,” said Matt Hampton, Senior Vice Commander VFW Post 3838. “Well then this attack occurred and it's stirring up old feeling, and a lot of those veterans from the first time a lot of those memories are starting to come back. It has a lot of impact to think here we are honoring somebody, and this just happened, and this is somebody from our hometown. This is someone who was from here, born here, raised here, went to school here. It's not just a face on a wall, he was one of us."
Hampton said he has a goal of honoring every single veteran from Cape Girardeau County on the anniversary of their deaths.
He Is encouraging everyone who knows a local veteran to reach out to the VFW and share their stories.
