Williamson Co. man charged with drug and gun charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man has been charged by indictment with unlawful distribution of heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
39-year-old Randall L. Walker a.k.a Pork Chop’s two-count federal indict occurred in November 2018 in Williamson County.
Walker is being held without bond pending a February 11, 2019 jury trial.
The drug offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.
If convicted, Walker also faces up to 10 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm offense.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Marion Police Department.
The Bureau of Alcohol. Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.
