Two men arrested on warrants in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after an officer became suspicious of a vehicle on the railroad tracks on Paducah’s south side on Thursday, Dec. 6.
One of the passengers fled the vehicle and the officer found that both the driver and passenger has outstanding warrants.
19-year-old Cody V. Kesler, of South 28th Street, was arrested on a bench warrant charging him failing to appear.
45-year-old Grady Ryan Pool, of Hopkinsville, was arrested on Christian County warrants charging him with failing to appear and second-degree escape.
They were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
