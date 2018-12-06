Trash Collection changes in Jackson, MO for holiday season

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - During the holiday season trash collection in Jackson, Missouri will change schedules.
Here is what residents need to know according to City of Jackson officials.
Sanitation Department and Recycling Centers will close for Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Both holidays are observed on a Tuesday so that means customers with Tuesday trash routs should set their bags at the curb on Wednesday.
December’s yard waste collection schedule is the week of December 3-7 and December 17-22 city officials said.
City officials also said they are encouraging customers to recycle with all the extra trash produced during the holidays.
The city will be accepting and recycling Christmas trees at a special location located at the Recycling Center. Lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations should be removed before hauling and dropping off the trees in the designated area. City workers said the recycled Christmas trees are used for bank revetment along Hubble Creek in City Park.
For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300; or visit us online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
