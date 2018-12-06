Thursday Forecast

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A cold is moving into the area with clouds and a few scattered showers. As the colder air moves in there is a chance some light snow could mix in at times across our northern counties. No travel impact is anticipated at this time. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will range form the lower to middle 20s far north to the upper 20s to near 30 far south.