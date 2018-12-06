Test drive event raises $1820 for Boys & Girls Club’s programs in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A test-drive event in Carbondale has raised money for the Boys & Girls Club.
A total of $1,820 was raised for mentoring and programs for youth.
Nearly 100 people in the area drove a Ford vehicle at Vogler Ford on Oct. 6 and the dealership and Ford and Ford Motor Company donated $20 per test-drive.
“In order to meet all of the needs of the over 1300 youth we serve each year, finding creative ways to fundraise is imperative,” said Tina Carpenter, CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of Carbondale. “The money from Ford will make a difference to our local youth and community and it says a lot about who they are as a company. The money raised on 10/6/18 will help continue to provide programs in leadership and service; education and STEM; college and career readiness; health and wellness; the arts; and sports and recreation.
