Sounds of the Season 2018

You don’t want to miss the 23rd annual Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert presented by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
This holiday tradition aims to support local cancer patients in need through the Southeast Cancer Care Fund. That support includes transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements and anything else that cancer patients at SoutheastHEALTH may need during their treatment.
There are several ways to donate to the Southeast Cancer Care Fund. You can make a donation online or call the Southeast Foundation at 573-519-4920.
The Sounds of the Season concert will air several times on KFVS and the Heartland’s CW this year.
- Christmas Eve at 10:35 p.m.
- Christmas Day at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
- Sunday, December 23 at 9 p.m.
- Christmas Day at 7 a.m.
The concert was recorded on location on Sunday, December 2 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The performance is produced and directed by Jerry Ford. Breakfast Show anchors Crystal Britt and Justin Fischer served as emcees for the show.
The concert featured the Jerry Ford Orchestra, Brothers Walker, Dr. Andrew Moore and many other talented musicians from around the region.