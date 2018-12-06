Senators wrestle with rebuke of Saudis for Khashoggi killing

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who sponsored the resolution with Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, said he is "confident that we have the bipartisan votes to pass" the bill when the Senate is expected to take it up next week. But senators will also have to figure out how to avert dozens of amendments that could be allowed under the special rules of a resolution dealing with U.S. involvement in a war. If any of the amendments passed, the resolution's passage could be jeopardized. Negotiations on how to proceed are underway, according to several senators.