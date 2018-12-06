New study explains creation of deadly California 'firenado'

FILE - This July 26, 2018 file image taken from video released by Cal Fire shows a fire tornado over Lake Keswick Estates near Redding, Calif. A new study says a rare fire tornado that raged during the deadly wildfire this summer in Northern California was created by a combination of scorching weather, erratic winds and an ice-topped cloud that towered miles into the atmosphere. The study announce Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in the Geophysical Research Letters journal used satellite and radar data to suggest how a monstrous "firenado" the size of three football fields developed on July 26. (Cal Fire via AP, File)