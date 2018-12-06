New medical marijuana law takes effect Dec. 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The medical marijuana law that voters in Missouri approved last month goes into effect on Thursday, December 6.
Doctors and patients can now discuss medical marijuana as a treatment alternative.
“It’s an important date for this landmark constitutional provision,” said Jack Cardetti, spokesman for MoCannTrade, the trade association helping to implement the new law in Missouri. “Today really gets the ball rolling on the timeline of requirements that the Department of Health and Senior Services need to initiate. But more importantly, doctors and patients now have legal protections to begin discussing a safe, compassionate treatment option that was previously prohibited.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.