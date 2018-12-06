Murray State celebrating December 2018 Commencement

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The December 2018 Commencement Ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students attending Murray State University will be held Saturday, Dec. 8.
The combined ceremony will be held at the CFSB Center at 10 a.m. Doors to the CFSB Center will open at 8:30 a.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission tickets are not needed.
General guest parking is available in the Roy Stewart Stadium parking lot, East of the CFSB Center and off U.S. Highway 641.
Shuttle buses will be available from the parking lot to the CFSB Center beginning at 8 a.m. and following the service.
Murray State Interim President Robert L. Jackson will preside over the ceremony and deliver welcome messages.
Emma Cook and George Bittel, outstanding seniors for fall 2018, will give the valedictions. Cook is graduating with a degree in human resource management and Bittle is is graduating with a degree in agricultural business.
According to Murray State, 721 pending degrees will be conferred during the service. These include associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees.
