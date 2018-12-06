More upgrades planned at Southern Illinois Airport

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A busy construction season is ahead for the Southern Illinois Airport Authority (SIAA) in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.
More loans and grants will help pay for upgrades at the airport.
According to the Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association (EECA), four new buildings will be built in 2019. Crews will be constructing three new aircraft hangar facilities and a new airport terminal.
EECA says the cost of the project is nearly $8 million.
On Thursday, Dec. 6 EECA announced the co-op secured a $750,000 zero-interest loan from the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) program.
The loan will reportedly be used towards the building of the new hangars.
These funds will be combined with two other grants from the Delta Regional Authority and the Economic Development Administration announced in October.
An estimated $4 million in funds will be used to build two hangar buildings.
