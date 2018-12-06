$23M transportation grant awarded to Calloway Co., KY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $23 million to Calloway County, Kentucky.
The funds come from the “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” (BUILD) grant program.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 6.
Calloway County officials will reportedly use the funds to construct a 5.7 mile rural four-lane divided highway to help reduce the number of deadly crashes on U.S. 641.
The project will include wider lanes, full-width shoulders and to support higher speed traffic.
When completed, the new U.S. 641 will connect with a new highway being planned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The TDOT project would connect three major interstates: I-24, I-69, and I-40.
The existing highway 641 will remain open to local residents and businesses.
