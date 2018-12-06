$23M transportation grant awarded to Calloway Co., KY

A $23 million federal grant awarded to Calloway County, Ky. will reportedly be used to construct a new U.S. 641. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | December 6, 2018

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $23 million to Calloway County, Kentucky.

The funds come from the “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development” (BUILD) grant program.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 6.

“The expansion of U.S. 641 can bring much-needed safety improvements and economic development to Calloway County."
Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) U.S. Senate Majority Leader

Calloway County officials will reportedly use the funds to construct a 5.7 mile rural four-lane divided highway to help reduce the number of deadly crashes on U.S. 641.

The project will include wider lanes, full-width shoulders and to support higher speed traffic.

“Improvements along U.S. 641 can help our county continue to grow its economy while keeping everyone safe."
Kenny Imes, Calloway County Judge-Executive

When completed, the new U.S. 641 will connect with a new highway being planned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The TDOT project would connect three major interstates: I-24, I-69, and I-40.

The existing highway 641 will remain open to local residents and businesses.

