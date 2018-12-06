KY personalized license plates to expire in birth month in 2019

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Personalized license plates have a new expiration in 2019.
To comply with House Bill 530 the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced all personalized license plates will transition to a birth month expiration beginning Jan. 2, 2019
Officials said this brings personalized license plates in line with standard issue plates. Standard plates expire on the last day of the vehicle owner’s birth month.
Currently, personalized license plates expire on Dec. 31 and all applicants renew their registration in-person at their local County Clerk’s office between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31, officials said.
When renewing your registration at the County Clerk’s office, applicants should bring the following:
- Photo ID
- Kentucky certificate of registration
- Current original (not a copy) proof of Kentucky insurance effective within 45 days
- Appropriate form of payment (check with your County Clerk’s office)
Here is what are a few dates you need to know from KYTC officials. People with January, February or March birth months will renew their personalized plates in person or online anytime between their birth month and April 30, 2019. All other birth months will renew by the last day of their birth month. In 2020, all applicants will renew by the last day of their birth month.
KYTC officials also said personalized plate holders who renew between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31 of 2018 will pay 2019 registration fees for the period of Jan. 1, 2019 through the last day of the individual’s birth month in 2019.
You cannot go online to renew through Dec. 31. KYTC officials said online renewal will resume Jan. 2, 2019 for unexpired registration renewals only. The changes only affect the timing of when applicants renew and do not include any fee changes.
