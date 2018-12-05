Kentucky natives participate in former President George H. W. Bush’s State Funeral

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky natives, Gunnery Sgt. Heather Zenobia, a flutist from Louisville, and Master Sgt. Hilary Harding, a French horn player from Princeton, both with “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band participated in the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday.
Flutist Gunnery Sergeant Heather Zenobia of Louisville joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in September 2006. Gunnery Sgt. Zenobia began her musical instruction on piano at age 6 and flute at age 9. After graduating in 1997 from Youth Performing Arts School in Louisville, she earned her bachelor’s degree in music from Cleveland Institute of Music in 2001. She earned her master’s degree in flute performance in 2006 from New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass.
French horn player Master Sergeant Hilary Harding of Princeton, Ky., joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in May 2003 and was appointed assistant principal horn in October 2012 and principal in May 2018. Master Sgt. Harding began her musical training at age 11. Upon graduating in 1996 from Caldwell County High School in Princeton, she attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where in 2000 she earned a bachelor’s degree in music. In 2002, she earned a master’s degree in music from the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and in 2007 she earned a doctorate of musical arts at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Harding performs with the Marine Band and Marine Chamber Orchestra at the White House, in the Washington, D.C., area, and across the country during the band’s annual concert tour.
President Bush’s State Funeral marks the 14th such event for which “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band or Marine Chamber Orchestra has performed. “The President’s Own” was present for the State Funerals of the following former Presidents: Gerald Ford in 2007, Ronald Reagan in 2004, Lyndon B. Johnson in 1973, Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1969, Herbert Hoover in 1964, John F. Kennedy in 1963, Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945, William Howard Taft in 1930, William McKinley in 1901, Ulysses S. Grant in 1885, James Garfield in 1881, Abraham Lincoln in 1865, Zachary Taylor in 1850, and John Quincy Adams in 1848.
