Kentucky natives participate in former President George H. W. Bush’s State Funeral

French horn player Master Sergeant Hilary Harding of Princeton, Ky., joined “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in May 2003 and was appointed assistant principal horn in October 2012 and principal in May 2018. Master Sgt. Harding began her musical training at age 11. Upon graduating in 1996 from Caldwell County High School in Princeton, she attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where in 2000 she earned a bachelor’s degree in music. In 2002, she earned a master’s degree in music from the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and in 2007 she earned a doctorate of musical arts at the University of Maryland, College Park.