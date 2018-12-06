Inmates at Missouri state prisons tinker with new tablets

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - The majority of inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri got an early Christmas gift this year.
The Missouri Department of Corrections is joining several other states that are using a J-PAY tablet system. The electronics act as an incentive program, so inmates who have good behavior get access to more apps.
Right now, the tablets at correctional center allow prisoners to email family and friends and listen to music, but next year they will also be able to download movies, games and educational videos.
The devices are on a closed network and all communication is recorded and reviewed by J-PAY staff.
Two inmates said the tablets are quick and easy way to stay in touch with people they love.
"So now if my mom or my dad or my brother want to send me a message, I get an email, boom it pops up and know to call home right away so within a day I can call,” said Randy Knese.
"I can type letters and stay in touch and learn something and find music I have not been able to find in 20 years, so it’s a life altering tool,” said Raymond Neely.
According to the Department of Corrections, the tablets come at no cost to Missouri taxpayers. because the company, J-Pay, charges offenders for each email and thing they download.
