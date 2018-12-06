Increasing Clouds, Rain & Snow Today

Clouds are moving in this morning from west to east. Rain/snow will start to move in to southeast Missouri. Light snow will mainly be in our northern counties and could accumulate to a half an inch or less. Rain will be likely in our southern counties; however, central and northern counties do have a chance of seeing a wintry mix especially as temperature continue to warm into the afternoon. High temperature will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, but is looking to be dry with high temperatures staying in the 30s. The winter weather system looks to hold off from moving in until Saturday afternoon. It will continue through Sunday and possibly Monday morning. Snow and ice accumulations are possible but it is too soon to mention exact amounts. The one trend is that heaviest amounts of snow will be off to our south west and will decrease heading into southeast Missouri.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.